HC asks state why it shouldn’t pay unemployment allowance

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought answers from the state government as to why it should not be directed to pay unemployment allowance to the MGNREGA beneficiaries while asking the Central government to file a report in regard to the state’s claim that it has submitted more than 20 compliance reports with the Centre.



The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Bivas Pattanayak was hearing the petition which had alleged that the state government has not created any jobs under the MGNREGA scheme for the last two years.

The bench observed: “As of date, employment has not been provided by the state citing reasons that Centre has not released funds. If that be the case, then it goes without saying that people are unemployed. If people are unemployed in terms of Section 7 (MGNREGA Act) they are entitled for unemployment allowance. Section 7 (3) fixes the liability of payment of unemployment allowance on the state government.”

The court said: “This being prima facie view, we direct the state government to answer as to why a direction should not be issued to the state for payment of unemployment allowance since employment has not been provided for the past two years.” The court also directed that in terms of the September 26 order, the nodal officer appointed by the state has to file a report pertaining to the findings of the verification committee that was formed by the court to enquire into fake job cards.

Further, the court directed that the appropriate authority of the Central government has to file a report with regards to the stand taken by the state government that the latter has submitted more than 20 compliance reports pursuant to the Centre’s order dated March 9, 2023. Court took into account the petitioner’s contention that though there may be differences between the state and Central government, the operation of the scheme cannot be put on hold. “This aspect is also to be considered at the next hearing…”.