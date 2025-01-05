HC asks state to act against ‘random grant of auto permit’

Kolkata: With allegations being raised that indiscriminate granting of permits for auto rickshaws in routes connecting Zinzira Bazar have made the area extremely congested and accident prone, the Calcutta High Court has directed the state to conduct an inspection and take necessary action.

A PIL filed at the bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya alleged that the routes Jotshibrampur to Zinzira Bazar, Zinzira Bazar to Mohan Doctor Chamber and Zinzira Bazar to Bener Dokan have become extremely congested and accident prone but the state is continuing to grant auto rickshaw permits which is further exacerbating the problems. It was alleged that permits are being granted in violation of a government notification of 2010.

The petitioners alleged that in the Zinzira Bazar auto stand there are no parking spaces leading to substantial numbers of vehicles being parked on roadsides, adding to the woes of pedestrians and other vehicles plying in the said route.

The court observed that the notification dated January 29, 2010 specified that grant of 3-wheeled auto-rickshaw permit within a particular district only may, however, be considered by the concerned Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of the district after taking into consideration the road condition, congestion of road traffic and safety and security of the passengers within the ambit and scope of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and rules framed thereunder. It is only the transport department who can grant any relaxation in the rules.

The court noted that such alleged indiscriminate granting of permits have led to parking of autos on the roadside, thereby reducing the width of the road and also resulting in accidents. The court directed the district magistrate, South 24 Parganas, who is also the RTA chairman of the district, to conduct an inspection and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law.