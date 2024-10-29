HC asks state Med Council to consider wife’s representation

Kolkata: A vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Medical Council to consider the representation of the wife of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, regarding the cancellation of his registration as a

medical practitioner.

The Bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) was approached by Ghosh’s wife, Sangeeta Ghosh, whose counsel submitted that by an order dated September 19, 2024 Sandip’s name was removed from the register of registered medical practitioners being maintained by the West Bengal Medical Council. It was

further submitted that the representation of Ghosh’s wife sent by e-mail dated September 23, 2024, was also not considered by the Council.

The court observed that from the September 19 notice, which is under challenge it appeared that a show-cause notice was issued to Ghosh and no explanation whatsoever was received by the Council even after 13 days his name was removed.

It was submitted on behalf of Sandip, that he could not submit any explanation as he was in custody. He continues to be in custody. Considering that Sandip Ghosh was not in a position to file an explanation as called for during his period of detention, the court directed the West Bengal Medical Council to consider the representation of his wife by giving a proper hearing to her and then consider the case. “The said exercise be completed by 22nd November, 2024,” the court directed.

The court also directed Sangeeta Ghosh and her counsel to consider the legality of the September 19 notice and decide the same in

accordance with law.