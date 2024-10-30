HC asks state for report on ‘communal violence’ during Puja

Kolkata: In a case pertaining to alleged communal violence where several pandals were vandalised during the Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja across several districts in the state, a vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state to submit a report with regard to steps taken pursuant to the complaints which were disclosed in the writ petition.

The Bench of Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi directed the Superintendents of Police of the concerned districts as well as the Commissioners of Police of the concerned Police Commissionerates, to submit a report with regard to steps taken before the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal on or before November 11, 2024. The court further directed the DGP to depute an Additional Director General (ADG) of Police who shall collate all such reports submitted before the DGP and file a comprehensive report on or before the next date of hearing. The petition alleged that several incidents of “religious violence” occurred, including vandalism of idols and pandals and threats to devotees. It was alleged that such violence was caused by a particular religious community across the states in Garden Reach (Kolkata), Sitalkuchi (Cooch-Behar), Krishnanagar (Nadia), Diamond Harbour (South 24-Parganas) and Chandannagar (Hooghly). It was contended that such incidents violated right to life under Article 21, right to freedom of religion under Article 25, and right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that complaints have been lodged with the local police station as well as before the Superintendents of Police of the concerned districts and Commissioners of Police of concerned Police Commissionerates but no action was taken.

The petitioner requested that the probe be transferred to an “independent and impartial investigating agency”. The Advocate General opposed the transfer of the investigation while submitting that he is yet to receive reports from the concerned authorities with regard to steps taken pursuant to the complaints. The matter will next appear on November 14 before the regular bench.