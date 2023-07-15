HC asks Panchayat RO to remain personally present in court on July 20

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Panchayat Returning Officer of Barasat Sub-Division to remain personally present in court on July 20 to identify whether the ballot papers were issued by him or not. This was directed in connection with the case filed by the brother of a candidate contesting the Panchayat polls who alleged that ballot papers were found outside the counting centre.



The advocate representing the petitioner produced a bunch of ballot papers allegedly signed by the Presiding Officer on the reverse side. It was also submitted that the candidate, his counting agent and supporters were brutally beaten up and many of them were hospitalised.

The petition had sought an investigation by an independent agency into the matter. It was being heard by Justice Amrita Sinha. “To ascertain the issue in question, the Court directs the Panchayat Returning Officer, Barasat Sub-Division to remain personally present in Court to identify whether the ballot papers were actually issued by him or not. The aforesaid respondent shall appear personally in Court on 20th July, 2023 at 2 P.M. along with CCTV/Video footage inside and outside the counting centre on the entire day of the counting,” the court directed.