HC asks OC Bhupatinagar PS to appear with report

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhupatinagar Police Station (P.S) to appear before the court along with a proper report disclosing necessary details of the case in connection with complaints registered against local BJP workers.

A report related to the case was submitted on Monday wherein it was reportedly stated that the accused may try to obstruct poll due to protection from the Court.

After the portion was pointed out by the petitioner’s counsel, the report was sought to be withdrawn by the state’s counsel to file a fresh one. The report was directed to be filed on April 9.

“Let the OC of Bhupatinagar Police Station appear before this Court along with a proper report disclosing necessary particulars in respect of these cases tomorrow i.e., on 09.04.2024 at 2pm,” Justice Jay Sengupta ordered.

It was submitted by petitioners that several false cases were started against them by the police to deter them from participating in political activities.

Now that polls are in the offing, police are hounding them in the area. They sought protection from the state police. The state’s counsel submitted that as of now, 26 cases are pending against the petitioners.

In 15 cases, charge sheets were submitted and 11 are pending at the stage

of investigation.