HC asks for CCTV footage of 2 correctional homes, Tamluk Police Stn

Kolkata: In the case of an “unnatural death” of a 24-year-old boy inside the Midnapore Central Correctional Home where he was found hanging, the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the counsel of the state’s representatives to preserve the CCTV footage of two correctional homes where the boy was housed, and of the Tamluk Police Station where he was produced initially.



The court also directed the submission of information as to why the family was not informed of the boy’s autopsy.

The Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a petition where the mother (petitioner) of a youth who died an “unnatural death” in the Midnapore Central Correctional Home refused to collect her son’s body unless a probe was conducted.

The boy was arrested in Himachal Pradesh and then brought on remand before the Tamluk court (CJM) in East Midnapore. The boy was taken into custody and remanded for further production on July 12, 2024. He was first sent to the Tamluk sub correctional home and was thereafter taken to Midnapore Central Correctional Home in West Midnapore on July 4. On July 5 morning at 9:15 am he died an unnatural death (was found hanging).

The petitioner sought to conduct the post-mortem of the deceased in the presence of a magistrate and a family member, and that the post-mortem be videographed.

A prayer was also made for the preservation of the CCTV footage of the Tamluk Sub Correctional Home and of the Midnapore Central Correctional Home. Prayer was also made for the preservation of CCTV footage of Tamluk Police Station from June 29 to July 1 when he was produced before the magistrate.

However, the counsel for the state’s representatives submitted that the postmortem of the boy was already conducted on July 6 in the presence of a magistrate and it was videographed.

The body has also been preserved. However, the counsel could not answer as to whether the deceased’s family was informed of his death and his treatment at the Midnapore Central Correctional Home.

Justice Sinha directed that since the autopsy was done in the presence of the magistrate and was videographed, the petitioner is granted leave to proceed with performing the last rites of the deceased. Further, directed the state representative counsel to ensure CCTV footage of both the correctional homes and Tamluk Police Station be preserved and produced in the court.

The next hearing is scheduled on July 15.