HC asks Centre to provide security to ISF’s Naushad Siddiqui

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court has granted Central force security to ISF MLA of Bhangar, Naushad Siddiqui a day after he moved the court claiming that tension is high at Bhangar and that there is a threat to his life.



Siddiqui had to move the court after his requests both to the state and the Centre for providing security were not allegedly responded to. The TMC’s Canning (East) MLA Saukat Mollah, against whom ISF has levelled allegations of spreading violence in Bhangar, was granted Z-category security.

Advocate Firdous Shamim on Tuesday said that Bhangar is now no less than a battlefield following the clash over the nomination filing and yet no security was provided to the MLA of the constituency. He said that Justice Rajshekhar Mantha has ordered the Central government to provide Central force security to the ISF MLA. The Central government will have to assess how many security personnel are required and provide accordingly.

On Monday, Naushad said that if Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee can guarantee peace in Bhangar then he will withdraw his party candidates for the safety and security of the people of his constituency. He said that the safety of the people is his utmost priority and he does not want anyone else to die there from poll-related violence.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased ISF leader of Bhangar has brought murder charges against the TMC strongman of Bhangar, Arabul Islam, and his son Hakimul Islam, along with 20 others.