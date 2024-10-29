HC asks CBI to submit report on Sandip Ghosh FD case

Kolkata: A vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a report in the case where the State Bank of India has allegedly denied liquidation of fixed deposits (FDs) of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who is presently in custody in connection with probe of the RG Kar rape and murder and financial irregularities.

The Single Bench of Justice Subhendu Samanta was approached by Ghosh’s counsel Biswaroop Bhattacharya who said that his client was arrested by CBI and is in custody at Alipore Jail. He wants to liquidate his fixed deposit. The SBI is insisting that Ghosh be present in person for signatures. “We suggested that Presidency super will do the needful and give me a certificate but they didn’t agree,” the counsel submitted. The counsel said Ghosh wants to liquidate the fixed deposits to meet the financial needs of the family. “All my things are in CBI custody. Seizure list shows it. However, the original FD is my custody since it was not seized,” he submitted.

The Bench, observing that CBI was not made a party to this case, directed that the central agency be made party to the matter. “It appears the CBI report is required before passing the appropriate order. Let the CBI submit a report on or before October 30,” the court said.

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh moved the High Court on Monday alleging that he is being “illegally detained”. A vacation bench was approached by the counsel of Ghosh on Monday. It was submitted that after October 21, no custody for Ghosh was sought by the agency. On October 21, the 15-day custody period of Ghosh expired. It was submitted that let the prosecution show they prayed for custody. It was further submitted that Ghosh is being illegally detained. The court directed the CBI to respond on the matter as to whether it sought custody of Ghosh after October 21. The court said the matter would next appear before the regular bench on November 4.