HC asks Bidhannagar civic body to take strict action against illegal constructions

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court directed the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation to take strict action to stop illegal construction and take appropriate action within the next one month. The next hearing of the case will take place on May 15.



A PIL was filed in Calcutta High Court alleging illegal construction taking place in the areas under Corporation. It has alleged that 333 constructions have been done in 39 plots. The Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya directed the Corporation to take strict action within the next 30 days.

The court also directed the Corporation to form a team to monitor illegal constructions and the team to conduct regular surveillance in the area to keep a check on the matter.

The team would alert the Corporation of any irregularities in the construction and they need to take action accordingly. The court has also ordered the Corporation to submit a report on the mentioned hearing date.