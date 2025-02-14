HC allows RSS rally in Burdwan on Feb 16

Kolkata: Setting aside objections of the West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court on Friday granted conditional permission to RSS to hold a rally in Burdwan district on February 16.

Organisers of the rally, which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address, had moved court after the state police denied permission on grounds that the use of loudspeakers during the ongoing Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary exams) would cause disturbance to examinees. The bench of Justice Amrita Sinha granted permission to the rally, provided the organisers kept a check on the strength of the attending crowd as well as on the volume of the loudspeakers.

While the petitioner argued that there weren’t any schools in close proximity to the rally venue, the bench observed that there weren’t any exams scheduled on Sunday, the day of the proposed rally.