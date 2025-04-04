HC allows Ram Navami rally in Howrah

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted permission to two organisations Anjani Putra Sena and Viswa Hindu Parishad to hold a Ram Navami rally along their proposed route in Howrah but with conditions.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh prohibited the display or use of any weapon made of metal in the processions. Religious symbols, including swords and tridents, if displayed, must be made of PVC and not metal.

The court outlined several conditions for the rally. The procession must remain entirely peaceful. As per the court’s order, the rally will start at Narasimha Mandir and participants will march till Howrah Maidan via GT Road. Both organisations can have 500 participants each in their respective processions. The Anjani Putra Sena will hold its procession from 8:30 am to 1 pm and the Vishva Hindu Parishad will hold its procession from 3 pm to 6 pm. If the procession is followed by another procession, police authorities would arrange vehicles which would be escorting at the front and back of each procession.

Adequate trained police personnel be deployed at the procession, the court said. The names of 500 participants with their identity card either in the form of EPIC Card/Aadhaar Card or PAN Card or any other identity card would be submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Howrah. A compliance report will be submitted before the court on April 9.