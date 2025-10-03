HC allows rally on electrocution deaths with restrictions

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday permitted a socio-cultural group to organise a candle march on October 5, coinciding with the Red Road Durga Puja Carnival, but asked that the timing be adjusted to avoid clashing with idol immersion movements.

The organisation had approached the court after police rejected its application citing the carnival, where 117 idols, including 57 from north Kolkata, are scheduled to participate between 4 pm and 8 pm. Police told the court that the last day of immersion would also see inflow of idols from non-participating Puja committees across the city, leading to heavy traffic congestion.

Vacation bench of Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury said the march could go ahead from College Square to Dorina Crossing but capped participants at 3,000 instead of the 5,000 sought. The judge allowed the event on condition that timings be preponed or postponed by two hours in line with idol movement at College Square and Mohammad Ali Park. Senior counsel for the state questioned why the rally was being held on carnival day, alleging political intent and warning of disturbances.

Counsel for the organisers argued that the march was meant to highlight the September 23 electrocution deaths.