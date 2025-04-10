HC allows police probe into Ram Navami order ‘violations’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday permitted the police to continue its probe into the alleged violations of court order by an organisation during the recent Ram Navami rally and submit a report.

The state submitted a report at the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh. The state counsel submitted there are specific violations and police have filed suo motu cases. “We have video footage,” said the state counsel.

The court noted that cases were registered by Shibpur and Howrah police stations for probe. “Since the case has been registered against the 10 organisers, let the police proceed with the same in accordance with law. The violations, as is reflected from the report, were in respect of the conditions imposed by the order dated 4.4.2025,” court observed.

“In view of the police having taken steps, they are directed to take the investigation to a logical conclusion and file a report in accordance with the provisions of BNSS,” the court directed.

The court had prohibited the display or use of any weapon made of metal in the processions. Religious symbols, including swords and tridents, if displayed, must be made of PVC and not metal, the court had directed.

However, in Shibpur of Howrah, a massive procession was out from the Narasimha temple in the Kazipara area, organised by the said organisation on Sunday morning where devotees carried arms “as a mark of religious pride”. Weapons were also apparent in other rallies on the day across the state.