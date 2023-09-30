HC allows Kunal Ghosh to travel to the USA

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was allowed by the Calcutta High Court on Friday to travel to the US.



The Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi reportedly allowed Ghosh to travel abroad. However, he will have to share his itinerary with the court before leaving.Unlike his application to travel to Spain, the Central Investigative Agency did not object to Ghosh’s travel to America.

In the case where Ghosh had applied to go to Spain, CBI had submitted that the petitioner had taken inconsistent stances to go abroad and prayer may be declined.

However, the Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth at the time observed: “We have considered the materials on record. Petitioner is on bail since 2017. There is no allegation of misuse of liberty.

He has not yet been convicted. Right to go abroad is a fundamental right and ought not be restricted unless the interest of justice demands such a course. Nothing is placed on record to show the course of trial would be hampered if the petitioner is permitted to go abroad.” Further, it was observed that Ghosh is also a journalist and travelled abroad in the past to places such as Singapore but has duly returned

to his country.