HC allows Kunal Ghosh to travel to Spain

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court’s Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth on Tuesday permitted Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh to travel abroad from September 12 to September 23 as a member of the delegation accompanying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Madrid and Barcelona to scout for investment for the state ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2023.



Dismissing CBI’s contention the court observed: “We have considered the materials on record. Petitioner is on bail since 2017. There is no allegation of misuse of liberty. He has not yet been convicted. Right to go abroad is a fundamental right and ought not be restricted unless the interest of justice demands such a course. Nothing is placed on record to show the course of trial would be hampered if the petitioner is permitted to go abroad.”

Further, it was observed that Ghosh is also a journalist and travelled abroad in the past to places such as Singapore

but has duly returned to

his country. However, Ghosh will be permitted on condition that his wife furnishes a bond of Rs 5,00,000 and the petitioner deposits a sum of like amount in cash or by way of fixed deposit maintained with any nationalised bank. Upon furnishing the bond, his passport will be handed over to him. Upon his return, he will have to submit the passport before the trial court not later than September 25.