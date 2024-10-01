HC allows joint doc platform to conduct protest rally on Oct 1

Kolkata: Directing the police to make all necessary arrangements to prevent any breach of peace, the Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed the Joint Platform of Doctors to hold a rally on Tuesday from College Square to Rabindra Sadan in protest against the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Medical College and Hospital.



The Bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was moved by the petitioners whose counsel Bikashranjan Bhattacharya submitted that the police denied permission to hold the rally. The counsel submitted that the rally, scheduled from 5 pm to 8 pm, will comprise about 50,000 participants and will start from College Square and end at Rabindra Sadan. The counsel submitted that the Joint Commissioner of Police allegedly replied via e-mail that the rally can only happen if the organisation agrees to conduct it with 1000 participants and end it at Rani Rashmoni Avenue instead of Rabindra Sadan.

The police had said it should be conducted either before 5 pm or after 7 pm to avoid inconvenience to the general public as it is a working day. The counsel further submitted that the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata on September 25, 2024, issued an order under Section 163 of BNSS to prevent large-scale disturbances and breach of the peace in the area under Bowbazar PS, Hare Street PS and Headquarters, Traffic Guards which is from K.C. Das crossing, towards Victoria House and its vicinity excluding Bentinck Street. This has curtailed the procession route which will pass through the above areas. The petitioners prayed that doctors be allowed to have a peaceful rally with protestors whose number cannot be ascertained at this stage.

The court said: “Let the petitioners and their associates hold a peaceful rally on 1st October, 2024 between 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The route should be from College Square to Rabindra Sadan via Central

Avenue, Esplanade”.

The court asked the organiser to provide sufficient volunteers to control their supporters. Police authorities were directed to make necessary arrangements for security with a good number of personnel to prevent any breach of peace. “The police arrangements would be made under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of

Police, Lal Bazar”.