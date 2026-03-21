HC allows Howrah Ram Navami rally with curbs

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday permitted the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold its Ram Navami procession in Howrah on March 26, allowing the rally along its traditional route from BE College Gate No. 1 to Ramkrishnapur Ganga Ghat via GT Road, subject to strict conditions.



Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya granted the nod, noting that similar processions had been allowed on the same route in previous years. However, the court capped participation at 500 persons and directed that only symbolic plastic replicas, not real weapons, may be carried. It also barred any speech that could incite communal disharmony.

The organisers have been asked to nominate 15 responsible members and submit their names and contact details to the police. Taking note of past concerns over crowd overflow, the court instructed organisers to widely publicise the participation cap through leaflets and announcements.

The state had proposed an alternative route, citing election-related preparations at the nearby Shibpur police line. The court, however, directed authorities to deploy additional forces to ensure the procession proceeds without disruption.

On allegations of previous violations, including excess turnout and use of motorcycles, Justice Bhattacharyya questioned the inconsistency in enforcement, while the Advocate General maintained that permissions are routinely granted across events.