HC allows Group D candidates’ body to protest at Mandirtala bus stand near Nabanna

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday permitted the protesting Group D candidates, under the umbrella ‘Aikya Mancha’, to stage a sit-in demonstration at Mandirtala Bus Stand near Nabanna and send a five-member delegation to submit their deputation to the state’s chief secretary.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh allowed the petitioners to hold the demonstration on 11 and 12 November at the Mandirtala Bus Stand. About 300 participants are to take part in this demonstration. The court said that on the last day of the protest, a five-member delegation would go to the chief secretary’s office and submit their deputation. The petitioners in their petition had prayed for holding a day and night demonstration on 11, 12 and 13 November at Nabanna Bus Stand but were denied permission by police. Petitioner’s counsel said that the petitioners now want to draw attention of the Chief Minister but are not being allowed to.

The state’s counsel said that no one till date was permitted to demonstrate at Nabanna bus stand which is a sensitive area. The court told the state’s counsel: “Ask state to come up with a concrete picture regarding demarcation of areas for this sitting demonstration and agitation.” Justice Ghosh said: “Ask principal secretary for the whole of the state and DG West Bengal.

Take a report from SPs, earmark that and for Kolkata ask the Commissioner of Police…”