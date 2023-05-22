HC allows candidate to sit for exam even after low attendance

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court allowed a candidate of Calcutta University to sit for examination despite having slightly low attendance on the grounds of illness.



Justice Kausik Chanda allowed the student to appear for examination considering the student’s illness.

The petitioner is a third year student in Calcutta University and was denied to appear for the examination. The last day of form fill up is May 29. The student approached court because if not allowed to sit for the exam, then an entire year would be wasted. According to news media reports, the student’s attendance was four per cent lower than the required attendance of 65 per cent.