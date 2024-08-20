HC allows BJP’s 5-day demonstration near Shyambazar Metro Station

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the BJP to stage a demonstration near Shyambazar Metro Station for five days from August 21 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in RG Kar Medical



College and Hospital.

The bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was hearing the matter where the BJP prayed for permission to hold demonstration for six days from Wednesday in protest against the alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The state’s counsel is learnt to have submitted that demonstration be allowed for one day, reasoning that a five-day sit-in would inconvenience the general public.

After hearing both parties, the court allowed the BJP to stage the sit-in at the proposed venue, which is around half a kilometre away from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for five days. The court directed that the demonstration be held with not more than 300 participants from 12 pm to 9 pm every day from Wednesday to Sunday.

It was learnt that the court has also allowed the BJP to rally from Moulai to Dharmatala Y Crossing subject to certain conditions which includes not disrupting daily public life. Further, the rally needs to be peaceful and the Joint Commissioner of Police, Lalbazar needs to oversee the rally.

Recently, the Kolkata Police imposed restrictions in surrounding areas of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital under Section 163 of BNSS. Rallies, meetings, processions, demonstrations were barred. The notification had said that the prohibition was for one day on August 18, or until further order.