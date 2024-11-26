HC allows 41 suspended students to attend classes, give exams

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the suspended trainee doctors from JNM Medical College, Kalyani to attend classes and sit for exams.

The bench of Justice Jay Sengupta is learnt to have directed that there should be no hindrance to their studies and they can attend regular classes and take exams. However, these 41 trainees are not allowed to enter the hostel or participate in other events. The next hearing for this case is on January 8.

A written complaint was filed on September 17 at JNM Medical College alleging ragging, signed by over a hundred students. The complaint alleged that several trainees associated with the state’s ruling party were involved in threats and ragging.

Affected students allegedly pressured the college’s Student Welfare Committee to immediately suspend the accused persons.

Accordingly, the college council suspended a total of 41 individuals on September 19, barring them from attending classes.

Kalyan Banerjee, representing the petitioners, stated that the petitioners are postgraduate trainees at JNM Hospital. They were suspended on September 19 and have been unable to attend classes since. If this continues, they won’t be able to apply for their stipend, as per the rules, which require attendance for three months. They also won’t be able to sit for exams.