HC admits Guv’s defamation suit, to hear plea for interim order on Monday

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday is learnt to have admitted the defamation suit filed by Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while deciding to hear on Monday the application for an interim order for a direction upon Banerjee and the others against making any further comment on the issue



under contention.

Justice Krishna Rao on Wednesday granted leave for the defamation plaint to be registered before his court. He is learnt to have also directed that Bose’s application for an interim order for a direction upon Banerjee and the others not to make any further comment on the issue under contention, will be taken up for hearing on Monday.

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Banerjee had on June 27 reportedly said that women have informed her they are afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there. Following her remarks, the Governor had reportedly stated that those holding high offices such as Chief Minister should refrain from making “erroneous and slanderous” comments.

Later, it was reportedly learnt that besides the Chief Minister, Trinamool congress leader Kunal Ghosh and the two newly elected TMC legislators — Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar and Reyat Hossain Sarkar from Bhagawangola- were also named in the suit. Advocate Sanjay Basu, who appeared for Banerjee, had stated that the whole move by the Governor seemed to be an attempt to “canvas” other political issues.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had made an allegation of molestation against Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an inquiry. Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.