HC admits appeal of Kultali rape & murder convict

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday admitted the appeal of the Kultali rape and murder accused who challenged his death sentence given by a POCSO court recently.

The bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi has called for trial court records. The court directed that paper books be prepared within four weeks from receipt of the trial court records.

In the case, a minor girl was allegedly murdered after being raped. According to the family members of the victim, she had gone for private tuition and while returning home had met with her father who runs a shop at Mahismari. However, she did not return to her residence within the usual time, leading the family members to lodge a missing case. Her body was found in a swamp which was a kilometer away from her home. Pursuant to directions of the high court, her autopsy was conducted at Kalyani JNM Hospital.

The state had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the crime. It consisted of eight police officers led by Superintendent of Police (SP), Baruipur PD, Palash Chandra Dhali.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured the family of the victim that there will be exemplary punishment for the accused.