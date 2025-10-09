HC admit pleas seeking NIA & CBI probe into attack on BJP MP Murmu

Kolkata: Two separate petitions were filed before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday seeking probes by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the assault on BJP MP Khagen Murmu at Nagrakata in North Bengal earlier this week.

Murmu and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured when a mob attacked them during their visit to flood-hit Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district. Visuals shared after the incident showed Murmu bleeding profusely from his face and head. The vacation bench of Justice Kausik Chanda granted permission to file the petition seeking an investigation by the NIA.

The petitioner also prayed for initiation of proceedings under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as Murmu belongs to the ST community. A separate petition requested that the ongoing investigation be transferred from the West Bengal Police to the CBI, citing a lack of faith in the state probe. Both petitions are likely to be taken up for hearing on October 14. Murmu and Ghosh had visited the Nagrakata area to assess the situation following torrential rain over the weekend that battered several north Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

The attack on the two leaders in a flood-affected zone has triggered sharp political reactions, with demands for a fair and impartial investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had condemned the attack and wrote the following on social media: “The manner in which our party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the State”.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee had rebutted by accusing the Prime Minister of politicising the flood and landslide crisis

in North Bengal.