HC accepts case against cancellation of panel for the post of forest assistants

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court accepted a case against the cancellation of a 2,000-member panel for the post of forest assistant in the state. However, the vacation bench did not grant the request for a speedy hearing, the case will be heard after the High Court opens after summer vacation.

The vacation bench permitted the petitioners to file the case. It has been reported that earlier the division bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee had recused themselves from the case. The petitioners were reportedly asked to apply to another division bench if they wanted. Acting on that, 50 candidates filed a petition challenging the single bench order.

Irregularities were reported in the recruitment for the post of forest assistant. Following which a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court where the single bench of Justice Lapita Banerji had directed a fresh recruitment process. Justice Banerji had ordered for the 2,000-member panel to be scrapped. The candidates of the panel were asked to apply for the position again.