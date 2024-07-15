Hazarduari Express collides with 2 cars in Khardah

Kolkata: The passengers of Down Hazarduari Express and two cars had a miraculous escape after the train collided with the vehicles that got stuck between Railway track 4 and the level crossing gate at Khardah Railway Station on Sunday night. However, no injury was reported.



According to sources, on Sunday night, Down Hazarduari Express was moving towards Kolkata station at its normal speed. At the same time, two cars somehow got stuck between the Railway track and the level crossing gate. As a result, the Hazarduari Express rammed with the rear of a SUV and came to a screeching halt. Due to the incident, train services were partially affected. However, after almost 40 minutes, the Hazarduari Express continued towards Kolkata Station after a thorough inspection of the locomotive.

A section of local people alleged that the gateman did not provide enough time to the sedan and the SUV to pass through the level crossing gate. However, it was also alleged that though the gateman was closing the gates, these two cars speeded up and went under the first gate but failed to to cross the other one before the closure.

According to Eastern Railway (ER), at about 8:40 pm, while Down Hazarduari Express was approaching Khardaha, the gateman of level crossing gate No. 9 was closing the level gate. Suddenly, an SUV forcibly entered the level crossing and dashed with the Hazarduari Express. The driver of the vehicle fled leaving the SUV stranded on the track. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.