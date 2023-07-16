Hawkers grab footpath in College Street area

Kolkata: In a bid to stop hawkers from grabbing the footpaths in the College Street area, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will send teams to inspect the spots concerned and subsequently decide what steps can be taken in consultation with the Town Vending Committee.



KMC councillor Suparna Dutta brought to the attention of the civic body on Saturday during the monthly meeting that the footpath opposite to the Medical College and Hospital has been entirely hijacked by food vendors who have allegedly placed chairs on the pavement and almost turned their food stalls into a makeshift restaurant. This is forcing the pedestrians to use the main road. She alleged that these stalls have no proper covering and are instead using plastic sheets.

She suggested that the way KMC has made a proper arrangement for hawkers in areas such as Gariahat and Hatibagan, the same be implemented here. She said the stalls need to be of a size which leaves space on the pavement for pedestrians and the plastic sheets be instead replaced with tin sheds.

Further, she alleged that booksellers have occupied most of the footpaths at College Street and Shyamacharan Dey Street and Bankim Chatterjee Street. The pavement opposite Presidency University has zero space for pedestrians. These sellers too are using plastic sheets. This has forced people to use the busy road, leaving them vulnerable to accidents.

Speaking on the matter, Debashish Kumar, Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC), Parks and Squares department, said it is indeed dangerous for pedestrians that they are having to use the busy roads because footpaths have been occupied by the hawkers. He said the rule is food stalls can only be set up in a space of 18 sq ft. One-third of the pavement needs to be spared for pedestrians. He said earlier the same problem existed outside SSKM Hospital but eventually the hawkers were shifted from there.

“We will place the matter with the Town Vending Committee. A team comprising members from KMC and the vending committee could be sent to the spots concerned for inspection. We will try to shift the hawkers to the opposite footpath and ensure space is spared for pedestrians,” Kumar said.

On the issue of booksellers grabbing footpaths, Kumar said it has been a longstanding issue in the College Street area and admitted that most of the footpaths are occupied by them.