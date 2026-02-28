Hawkers’ Corner opens near Medical College to ease traffic

A newly constructed Hawkers’ Corner for pavement vendors was inaugurated on Friday in front of the Super Specialty Department of Jalpaiguri Medical College to ease long-standing traffic congestion. Built by the Zilla Parishad at a cost of Rs 41 lakh, the facility comprises 70 stalls on land provided by the Indian Red Cross Society. Stalls will be allotted through a lottery system. The rent structure has not yet been announced. District Magistrate Shama Parveen, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman, Mahua Gope, and members of the Red Cross Society were present. Roadside stalls outside the hospital had long caused traffic snarls, often delaying ambulances and doctors’ vehicles. Despite repeated eviction drives, vendors returned, citing a lack of rehabilitation. Speaking at the event, District Magistrate Shama Parveen said heavy daily footfall at the Super Specialty Department led to the mushrooming of food stalls. “We had been planning to relocate roadside vendors to a designated space. The Zilla Parishad constructed the Hawkers’ Corner on land provided by the Red Cross Society. This will benefit commuters and local vendors,” she said. Rental proceeds will be shared equally between the Red Cross Society and the Zilla Parishad. Authorities expect improved traffic flow.