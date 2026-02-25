Hawker held for molesting minor in Bagdogra

Siliguri: Police have arrested a hawker in Bagdogra on the allegations of molesting a tribal minor girl. The incident occurred in a tea garden locality on Monday evening. The accused, identified as Sabir Mohammad, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Sabir Mohammad, originally a resident of Murshidabad, had been living in a rented accommodation in Bagdogra for several years. He worked as a door-to-door hawker. His trade involved bartering household goods in exchange for hair.

According to local sources, the incident occurred when Mohammad arrived at the victim’s residence while she was home alone. Under the pretext of searching for hair to trade, he allegedly entered the house and locked the door.

Then he allegedly molested her. When the girl screamed, locals rushed to the house. The accused attempted to flee the scene. However, the crowd managed to catch him and informed the police. The Bagdogra Police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Later, the family officially lodged a complaint at the Bagdogra police station.

The accused was produced before the Siliguri Court on Tuesday. Further investigation into the incident is going on.