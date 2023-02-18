Hawk training for ‘208 Pilot Course’: Valedictory event held

KOLKATA: Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, visited Air Force Station (AFS) Kalaikunda on February 16 during which he also visited the nearby Air Force Station Salua to check the operational preparedness of these air bases.



Air Marshal SP Dharkar, during his visit, presided over the valedictory function marking the successful culmination of Hawk training for the ‘208 Pilot Course’.

These pilots will now move to frontline combat squadrons. He awarded trophies to the pilots who excelled in different phases of training.

During the visit, the Air Marshal was also briefed on the operational, maintenance and administrative preparedness of the station. He also utilised this opportunity to visit the nearby Air Force Station Salua.