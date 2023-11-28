Have rushed a team to Uttarkashi for helping our people: Mamata

Cooch Behar: With the state government sending a team to bring back three workers from Bengal trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, the Talukdar family in Cooch Behar expressed joy and relief upon learning from television reports that the rescuers had completed their mission.



Informing that the state government is sending a team to Uttarkashi, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee posted on X: “Have rushed a team to Uttarkashi for helping our people. The team, led by Rajdeep Dutta, Liaison Officer, Office of Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, will help evacuation and safe return of the trapped workers in the tunnel at Silkyara, Uttarkashi to their homes in West Bengal. The team further includes: 1. Shubhabrata Pramanick: Mobile 8981200471 2.Somnath Chakraborty: Mobile 8130258750 3.Raju Kumar Sinha: Mobile 9968732695 They have moved for Uttarkashi by a car (Car no. WB02AP – 0014; Driver A. Kumar, (Mobile 9971413458) to facilitate our 3 workers (1. Shri Manir Talukdar, S/o Shri K. Talukdar Cooch Behar. 2. Shri Sevik Pakhera, S/o Shri Asit Pakhera, Harinakhali 3. Shri Jaidev Pramanik, S/o Shri Tapas Pramanik, Nimdangi, Hooghly) who have been trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi. Assuring all support.”

Meanwhile, back in Cooch Behar, Manik Talukdar’s wife, son and other family members burst into jubilation upon finally seeing the sight of the workers being carried out of the tunnel one by one by NDRF rescuers around 8:30 pm. As the news spread, local people started gathering in the house, and fireworks began in Balrampur as Manik, along with the other 40 workers, was successfully rescued.

With 41 workers from different states, including three from Bengal, trapped for 17 days inside the Silkyara tunnel of North Kashi, which collapsed on November 14, anxiety runs high among the relatives waiting at the site.

Manik Talukdar of Balrampur, Cooch Behar district, assumed the role of an electrician for a Hyderabad-based company, working within the tunnel.

Manik’s wife, Soma Talukdar said: “Since the morning, we have been waiting for that moment. Thanks to the almighty that finally all 41 people have come out of the tunnel. I pray to God that all the people who are trapped in the tunnel will return home safely. As there is a crowd of rescuers, we cannot see Manik on the television yet. Now we are waiting for him to come back home as early as possible.”