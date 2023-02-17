Have given 3% DA despite Centre’s deprivation: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre saying that despite all its deprivation, the state government has managed to carry out the developmental projects and a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) has also been announced for the government employees.



While addressing a huge gathering at Balarampur Football Ground in Bankura, Banerjee said the state has managed funds for the schemes. It was not a magic. “We have had to manage funds for running all our schemes. I am not a magician that money will come down from the sky on demand, as sweets did in Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (movie). Money has to be collected,” she said.

The CM was referring to Satyajit Ray’s 1969 fantasy film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne in which sweetmeats descended from the sky.

“Many people here have not received their wages under the 100 days work scheme. BJP won from Bankura, yet what have they done for you? Its leaders in Delhi have stopped giving us our own money. We should always remember that the people of Bengal are not beggars. We want our rightful money and that too with dignity,” Banerjee asserted.

The Chief Minister on a number of occasions criticised the Centre for not clearing dues under various schemes. She once again reiterated that despite the challenges posed by the Centre, the state government has announced a new scheme for the youths in the state’s Budget.

“We have launched a new scheme where youth entrepreneurs between the age group of 18 and 45 will be given loans up to Rs 5 lakh. This scheme has been termed as ‘Bhavishyat Credit Card’. The state government will act as the guarantor and you can now apply for the scheme and start stores, hotels or any other business,” Banerjee said. “The Centre has halted scholarships for minorities and OBCs. They will not be able to stop Bengal. The Centre deprived the OBCs but we have initiated the “Medhashree” scholarship for them under which every student will get Rs 800 per month. We have tried to assist our Self-Help Groups by providing them with orders to stitch school uniforms,” Banerjee said adding: “I have tried to empower

the girl children from their birth through numerous projects. We have also arranged for Student Credit Cards where every student can take a loan up to Rs 10 lakh for their higher education, besides school uniforms, cycles, smartphones, Kanyashree or Rupashree. Our girls are our future, and I believe, they will rule our country one day.”