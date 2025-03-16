Hatishala: One held for sexual assault on specially-abled woman

Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Sunday afternoon for sexual assault on a specially-abled woman in Hatishala area.

According to police, on Sunday afternoon a woman lodged a complaint against the accused youth. The complainant claimed that one of her daughters is mentally-challenged. On Sun

day around 10 am, she along with her other daughter went to the market for Eid shopping. Around 11 am, she was informed that her distant relative Monirul Mollah had tortured the mentally-challenged woman while no one was there.

Police immediately rushed the victim to Jirangacha Hospital where her statement was recorded in front of an on-duty doctor.

After the statement was recorded, police registered a case and arrested Molla.