Hastings: Youth dies in road accident

Kolkata: Agitation over an alleged delay in receiving a complaint following the death of a youth in a road accident in the wee hours of Tuesday, created a tense situation in front of the Hastings Police Station.

Around 3:30 am on Tuesday, a youth identified as Nissan Chowdhury (22) of Behala was riding his scooter along with a woman identified as Naz Khatun who was sitting as pillion. While passing through the Hastings Down Ramp near the Hastings crossing, the scooter somehow lost control and skidded off the main carriageway, as mentioned in the police report. However, Chowdhury’s family members alleged that he was killed.

So far, police learnt that both Chowdhury and Khatun were not wearing any helmets while riding. After the accident, both of them were taken to SSKM Hospital where Chowdhury was declared brought dead.

Khatun, however, only sustained minor injuries. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the actual cause of death. The complaint submitted by the deceased’s family was received. The woman is being questioned to find out what happened.