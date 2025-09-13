Hassle-free travel: ‘Yatri Sathi’ cab service launched in Digha

Kolkata: Tourists from across Bengal who visit the beach town of Digha in East Midnapore are now able to avail hassle free transport in the region after the ‘Yatri Sathi’, an App based cab has been made operational.

It will be of a great service to the tourists as well as local people ahead of Durga Puja. People will no longer need to waste time waiting for the cabs. As the ‘Yatri Sathi’ App is controlled by the state government, the passengers are not required to pay any extra amount while availing the service.

Even the passengers are more secured while travelling in the cabs which were booked from the ‘Yatri Sathi’ platform. The drivers of the all App-based cabs and the details of their vehicles are already verified and uploaded in the system. The tourists will be able to select the vehicles as per their requirements or on the basis of the number of passengers intending to avail the cab service. The App was developed by the Bengal government much earlier, allowing the passengers to book rides with drivers and pay directly. To avail the platform one has to download the app, sign up with a phone number. Then the passengers will have to enter the drop location, get matched with a driver and then pay them directly after the ride. The App is available on Google Play.

The district police of East Midnapore has taken the initiative to ensure that the thousands of tourists who visit the beach town on a regular basis will be able to avail a hassle free transport. This is for the first time in Digha such a service is introduced. It will also help the local police administration to handle the tourist management in a better way. During Durga Puja, there may be more tourists in Digha. This is the first Durga Puja celebration in Digha after Jagannath Dham has been inaugurated. Ever since the Jagannath Dham has been thrown open, the number of tourist influx in Digha and adjoining areas has gone up manifold.