Harsh V Shringla calls for collective effort to fulfil region’s aspirations

Darjeeling: “Tapaiko Sapna Darjeeling ko Sapna. Darjeeling ko Sapna Mero Sapna” (your dream is Darjeeling’s dream and Darjeeling’s dream is my dream too) stated Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and former

Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, addressing a packed auditorium, in Darjeeling, on Thursday. The MP gave a clarion call, urging all to rise above political differences and work for the betterment of Darjeeling through a “united Darjeeling”.

“I am not here as a diplomat but as someone who has served the country for 40 years. I have come back to serve the people of the hills and plains in a new capacity. I will do my best to fulfill the aspirations of our region,” assured Shringla.

The MP stated that giving priority to sports, using the MP funds, he would develop a world class, multi disciplinary sports facility in the Hills. “It will boast badminton courts, a boxing ring, climbing wall and other facilities.

Along with this, we will invite John Abraham who has a North East football team to select budding players from this region. A renowned sports company will also sponsor footballs and football kits to local football teams,” stated the MP. The MP plans to hold a grand training cum employment camp for North Bengal in Siliguri, sometime in November. “We will have companies from the tourism, hospitality, civil aviation, IT and banking sectors to recruit youths from this region. In the past also we had organised a Rojgar Mela in 2023 in Darjeeling where 10 companies had taken part. They had recruited 300 youths from the Hills,” stated Shringla.

“We will work together with Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista and others for the welfare of this place. Our aim will be to incorporate Darjeeling in Viksit Bharat,” stated Shringla.

The former Diplomat stated that his organisation, the Darjeeling Welfare Society (DWS) has been working in different sectors, including tea.

“The tea industry has been facing immense challenges. DWS with the support of Gates Foundation has been working with workers of closed tea gardens having launched livelihood programmes. We in collaboration with the GTA are running a free coaching camp for UPSC aspirants from the Hills,” added Shringla.

Shringla was accorded a grand welcome in Darjeeling, on his maiden homecoming in the capacity of an MP. People from all walks of life along with associations took out a vibrant procession complete with Naumati Baja from Clubside to Gorkha Ranga Mancha through the Darjeeling Mall. Cultural programmes and dances were also staged to welcome the MP home.