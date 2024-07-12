Haroa: Woman shot inside her house

Kolkata: A woman was shot inside her house at Haroa in North 24-Parganas on Thursday night.

According to sources, the woman identified as Shampa Das was sleeping inside her house. On Thursday night, a group of miscreants shot her. The bullet hit on her waist. When local residents came out of their homes, the miscreants fled. Das was initially taken to a local hospital from where she was shifted to SSKM Hospital for better treatment.

Though the motive behind the attack was not clear, cops suspect that it might have had connection with her in-laws. Cops came to know that Das was married to Asit Sardar of Minakha a few years ago but due to several issues, Das returned to her home and filed a divorce petition. Police also came to know that there was a dispute going on between Das and Sardar family over the amount of alimony. Police have registered a case and started a probe.