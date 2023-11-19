Harmony: Muslim family performs Chhath Puja in Siliguri

Siliguri: Going beyond the lines of religion, a Muslim family in Siliguri has been performing Chhath Puja for the last 40 years. Salma Begum, a resident of Ward 1 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been carrying on the tradition for years.



This year too, she and her family performed the Puja, following all the rituals.

“Every religion has its own importance but the most important thing is we are Indians. I performed Roza, I read Namaz and I also offer Chhath Puja every year. My son used to come from Delhi to celebrate the festival,” said

Salma Begum.

Salma belongs to Delhi and she started the Puja about 40 years ago there. Later, she shifted to Siliguri about 6 years ago but she continued performing Chhath Puja in Siliguri.

Just like every year, her son came from Delhi to attend Chhath Puja.

While narrating the reason behind performing the Puja, Salma said that about 40 years ago, suddenly her daughter faced some problems in her eyes a few days before Chhath Puja and couldn’t see properly. Then she prayed to Goddess Chhath for her recovery and the next day, the girl child overcame the eye difficulty and her eyes became normal.

Since then, she started performing the Puja with the belief that Goddess Chhath recovered her child.

She also said that earlier, she gave birth to three girls and three boys but all died. After performing Chhath Puja, now she has two daughters and two sons.

All her family members also participate in the Puja.

Md. Taslim, Salma’s Son said: “We started the Puja in Delhi. Every year, I take leave from my office to perform the Puja. I come to Siliguri during the festival and I make ghats for the Puja myself. This year too, we performed the Puja with splendour.”