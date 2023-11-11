Harmful effect of crackers on animals: Awareness drive held

Kolkata: The state Forest department has initiated a social media campaign to spread awareness about the adverse effects of bursting crackers on animals, including pets, ahead of Diwali and Kali Puja.



The Facebook page of the state Forest department states that every year during Diwali lakhs of animals get traumatised due to the noise, air and light pollution that crackers create.

Veterinary hospitals have been witness to thousands of such cases during this time of the year. Cracker bursts can lead birds to suffer burns and loss of vision.

“Studies show that burning firecrackers emit heavy metal and nitrogen oxide in the air, which causes respiratory troubles for birds. Unbearable crackling sounds even disorient them for which birds hit buildings or large trees and eventually fall prey to death. Many even leave their nests to find a safer dwelling place. This in total causes havoc to the ecosystem,” the post reads.

It further reiterates that carnivorous animals have comparatively more sensitive auditory systems. The noise of crackers not only traumatises them but can also lead to complete loss of eyesight or hearing ability.

Toxic gases like Sulphur dioxide, nitrogen, cadmium, phosphorus, carbon and potassium that get released due to burning crackers can cause breathing disorders as well. Animals start running aimlessly in anxiety, stress, or fear and get injured.

The department has suggested not to burst firecrackers when there are animals nearby and to seek the help of police in case of any serious situation posing a threat to animals. It has asked to desist from burning firecrackers that cause a lot of noise and opt for quiet ones that can light up your home.

The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on Saturday involved many of the pets and pet lovers of New Town to generate awareness about being sensitive to animals while using firecrackers.

Commissioner of Bidhannagar City Police Gaurav Sharma along with other senior officers organised a rally-cum-programme adjacent to Biswa Bangla Gate on Saturday afternoon.

Gifts were given to various pets for their care and all the residents who attended pledged for a safe Kali Puja and Diwali.

For the last few days, Bidhannagar City Police has been continuously generating awareness about the use of green and non-polluting firecrackers through various campaigns.