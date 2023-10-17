Harley-Davidson X440 launched at Beekay Hero Showroom in Siliguri

Siliguri: Harley-Davidson X440 was launched at Beekay Hero Showroom in Siliguri on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Narendra Garg, director of Beekay Hero Showroom, launched the Harley-Davidson X440 with the first three customers who did the booking.



Harley-Davidson’s X440 aims to enter the middleweight segment, which is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. The Harley-Davidson X440 is a cruiser bike available in 3 colours, starting at Rs 2 lakh 85 thousand 862.

The Denim is available at Rs 2 lakh 85 thousand 862, X440 Vivid at Rs 3 lakh 08 thousand 283 and X440 S at Rs 3 lakh 30 thousand 704.

This bike is powered by a 440cc BS6 engine that produces 27 bhp of power and 38 Nm of torque. With both front and rear disc brakes, the bike comes with an anti-locking braking system. The weight of this bike is 190.5 kg and its fuel tank capacity is 13.5 liters. This bike has all modern facilities.