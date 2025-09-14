Harishchandrapur to feature Digha’s Jagannath Temple-themed Puja pandal

Malda: The Durga Puja in Harishchandrapur will carry a unique flavour this year as the Piplan Ramkrishna Fans’ Club has chosen Digha’s Jagannath Temple as its central theme. Now in its 19th year, the club is preparing a pandal that mirrors the architectural grandeur of the Jagannath Cultural Centre, recently built in Digha at a cost of almost Rs 250 crore.

Organisers say that the inspiration behind the theme is to bring a piece of Bengal’s pride to the local community, especially for those who have not had the opportunity to visit Digha. “The Jagannath Temple at Digha is a marvel and a matter of pride for all of us in Bengal. Many villagers here cannot travel so far to see it in person. Through this pandal, they will get to experience its magnificence during the puja days,” said puja committee’s secretary Bulbul Khan.

The pandal, being constructed with intricate detail, will closely resemble the temple’s design and ambience. Craftsmen have been working tirelessly to recreate the temple’s iconic domes and ornamental carvings. According to organisers, visitors will feel as though they are standing before the original shrine in Digha.

“This is not just about building a pandal, it’s about creating an experience,” Khan added. “Durga Puja is a festival of joy and togetherness. By bringing the Jagannath Temple theme here, we are offering a cultural journey to our people.”

This year’s budget has been fixed at Rs 10 lakh, with much of the allocation going into elaborate decoration, lighting and thematic installations. The committee believes the effort will make the puja not only a spiritual event but also an educational and cultural showcase.

In previous years, the club has chosen innovative themes highlighting different aspects of Bengal’s heritage and development. But this year’s choice holds special meaning, blending tradition, culture, and architecture into the puja celebrations. “Every year, our visitors expect something new and meaningful. This year’s theme is dedicated to showcasing Bengal’s achievements and its cultural spirit,” Khan said.

Residents of Harishchandrapur and nearby villages are already expressing excitement. Many say they are looking forward to seeing the temple replica and joining in the festivities. With just days left before the idol is unveiled, the anticipation is building, and the club’s organisers hope that their creation will leave a lasting impression on visitors.