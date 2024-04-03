Harishchandrapur Police arranges Iftar party in front of Kali Temple

: In an act of communal harmony, the Harishchandrapur Police arranged an Iftar party at the ground in front of the Kali Temple in the police station premises on Tuesday evening. Tajmul Hossain, Minister of State for Textiles department and other leaders of almost all the political parties of Harishchandrapur took part in the event, including police officials.

The initiative earned applause from all clusters of the society.

Apart fromHossain, Pranab Das, secretary of area committee of CPI(M), Rupesh Agarwal, block committee member of BJP, Jiaur Rahaman, president of block TMC also took part in the programme diminishing political boundaries.

Monojit Sarkar, inspector in-charge of Harishchandrapur Police Station and organiser of the event, said: “Goddess Kali is worshiped with pomp and grandeur here and an Iftar party is also arranged in the police station premises every year. To boost communal harmony in the society, this is our effort on behalf of the police. “

Hossain said: “The atmosphere here is wonderful. May the harmony among us remain intact forever. The initiative is really praiseworthy. “

BJP leader Rupesh Agarwal said that he is a resident of Harishchandrapur first and then a political party leader.

“To serve my social duty, I attended the party arranged by the police and such initiatives must elevate communal harmony in the society,” said Agarwal.

Das from CPI(M) marked this as the heritage of Harishchandrapur and expressed his pride over being a resident of the place.