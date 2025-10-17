Harishchandrapur: Missing minors recovered

Malda: Two minor girls from Talbangrua village, who went missing on their way to school on September 21, were safely recovered after a joint operation by Harishchandrapur Police and Maharashtra Railway Police.

After the girls failed to return home, their parents lodged written complaints at Harishchandrapur Police Station and two separate cases were registered. Despite extensive searches, no local clue was found. During investigation, police discovered that both girls had boarded the Gitanjali Express from Howrah and were heading to Mumbai.

Immediately, Harishchandrapur Police contacted the Maharashtra Railway Police and shared the details. Acting promptly, Kalyan Railway Police located both girls and produced them before the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kalyan. A police team from Harishchandrapur reached Kalyan on October 9, 2025, and brought the girls back safely. SP Malda, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, said: “After returning to Malda, both were presented before the CWC, Malda, and their judicial statements were recorded.”

The coordinated effort between the two states’ police forces ensured the safe recovery of the minors, bringing great relief to their families.