Harishchandrapur migrant workers ‘harassed’ by local police in Jaipur

Malda: In the aftermath of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of several tourists, a disturbing pattern of harassment against Bengali speaking migrants has been reported from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Several migrant workers from Bohar village in Kushida Panchayat, Harishchandrapur Block I, who have been working in Jaipur for years, were allegedly detained and harassed by local police on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Among the 40-odd workers from the village — employed as sanitation workers, waste collectors, hawkers and hotel staff — 14 were picked up by police and detained for hours at the local station.

Despite providing valid identity documents later, the detainees were reportedly warned to leave the city. The issue came to light when their worried family members lodged a complaint at the Harishchandrapur Police Station.

TMC Panchayat Samiti member Swapan Ali accompanied the families to the police station, demanding action. “My son-in-law has been living and working in Rajasthan for the past 20 years,” said Sheikh Sadhua, a relative of one of the affected workers.

“Since the Kashmir incident, the local police at Kanhi Bihar station have been mentally torturing them. Even after proving their identity, they are being told to leave. They are devastated.”

Another relative, Sheikh Merajul, added: “Their entire extended family is based in Rajasthan but now they are being targeted and tortured by locals under the guise of suspicion. Even police complaints aren’t helping. We’re extremely worried.”

Swapan Ali criticised the trend, stating: “Every Indian citizen has the right to work in any part of the country.

But after the Pahalgam incident, it is clear that Bengali migrant workers are being unfairly targeted. We will reach out to the Rajasthan Police administration to ensure their safety.”

BJP’s North Malda organisational secretary, Rupesh Agarwal, echoed the concern, saying: “If necessary, we will take this matter up with MP Khagen Murmu to ensure that Bengali migrants are not subjected to such abuse.”

Harishchandrapur police have assured they will coordinate with Rajasthan police to address the matter.