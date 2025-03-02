Haringhata:3 killed as ambulance collides with truck

Kolkata: Three persons, including a child, were killed in a road accident late on Saturday night at Haringhata in Nadia late on Saturday night.

According to sources, late on Saturday, an ambulance was moving towards Kolkata from Pakur in Jharkhand via Ranaghat along the National Highway (NH) -12. While passing through the Jaguli intersection, the ambulance collided head-on with a 12-wheeler truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

Due to the impact the ambulance got wrecked. The persons travelling in the ambulance, including the child, fell on the road and suffered critical injuries. Local residents rescued the injured persons and rushed them to JNM Hospital in Kalyani where three of them were declared brought dead. Among the four other injured, one was reportedly discharged after necessary treatment while the other three injured persons are still undergoing treatment at the JNM Hospital.