Haringhata set to launch ‘chilled fish’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL) is gearing up to bring the authentic taste of Bengal’s favourite fishes to consumers through its popular Haringhata brand, this time in chilled form.

“In today’s market, the real taste of fishes like Rohu, Katla, Mrigel and Bata is often lost due to the presence of harmful substances such as pesticides and formalin. We are committed to delivering the original flavour of these fishes through our chilled fish venture,” said a WBLDCL official.

To ensure quality, WBLDCL will identify select ponds across the state where farmers will be trained in safe and sustainable fish cultivation practices. The harvested fish will then be processed and sold under the Haringhata label.

Haringhata’s well-established cold chain infrastructure will be used to maintain freshness. The fish will undergo stringent quality checks to ensure they are free from heavy metals, hazardous chemicals and antibiotics before being packaged for sale. Initially, fish will be sourced from ponds in East and West Burdwan, where cultivation is already underway. The chilled fish will be packaged in a ready-to-cook form—scaled, with the head and tail removed.

“We have already procured specialised refrigeration units for preserving chilled fish and these are being dispatched to Haringhata outlets across Kolkata. If all goes according to plan, Haringhata Fish will be available in the market by July,” the official added.

WBLDCL, which operates under the Animal Resources Development department, is known for producing, processing, and marketing various types of meat and value-added meat products under the Haringhata brand, which enjoys widespread consumer trust.

Swapan Debnath, minister in-charge of the Animal Resources Development department, welcomed the initiative. “This new venture will not only add another feather to Haringhata’s cap but also open up new avenues for employment, which the government is actively pursuing,” he said.