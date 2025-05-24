Haringhata Municipality’s TMC councillor found hanging

Kolkata: The body of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor in Haringhata of Nadia was found hanging inside a party office on Thursday evening.

The deceased identified as Rakesh Parui (30) was the councillor of Haringhata Municipality ward 2 and also a popular Trinamool Youth Congress leader in the area. There is a party office located close to his house.

On Thursday evening, he reportedly went to the party office. After a few moments, party workers arrived at the office and saw Parui hanging from the ceiling.

He was brought down and taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Parui used to stay with his son as his wife stays at her maternal home due to a family dispute.

He was reportedly involved in some business and suspected to have had debts to clear. Though police suspect that he committed suicide, autopsy report is being awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death. Police are investigating whether he received any threat or pressure regarding his business and monetary issues.