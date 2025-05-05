Haringhata Industrial Park: State to survey 158 acres for plot handover

Kolkata: To ensure better utilisation of land as part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government’s industrialisation efforts, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) has decided to conduct a thorough survey and demarcation of approximately 158 acres at the Haringhata Industrial Park at Nadia before handing over plots to industrial units.

A WBIDC official confirmed that an e-tender has been floated to engage a qualified surveyor agency to conduct survey works essential for demarcating and handing over plots to industrial units, utilising land details provided by WBIDC. It was learnt that the process involves preparing detailed maps, demarcating boundaries and ensuring accurate plot allocation in alignment with the master plan.

The selected surveyor will conduct precise land surveys using advanced equipment such as Electronic Total Station (ETS) and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), demarcate plot boundaries and prepare necessary maps, facilitate the physical handing over of plots to allottees and ensure accuracy and compliance with local regulations and WBIDC’s requirements.

The agency appointed shall have to execute land identification by verifying land details and superimposing survey data on the mouza map. Further, reference pillars will be set up with global coordinates using DGPS. Roads and park boundaries will have to be marked as per the master plan.

An official said that the state government has started offering unused land parcels for developing new industries. It has taken a slew of measures to solve land hurdles for industry purposes. “This is part of the Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP) which received clearance from the state Cabinet in 2021,” the official added.

WBIDC, the nodal agency of the state government, responsible for promoting industrialisation in the state, has set up many industrial parks such as Vidyasagar Industrial Park at Kharagpur, Panagarh Industrial Park at Panagarh, Rishi Bankim Shilpaudyan at Naihati, Foundry Park, Rubber Park, Food Park at Howrah, Raghunathpur Industrial Parks in Purulia, etc.