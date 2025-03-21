Harihar Das appointed Rajbanshi Bhasha Academy chairman

Cooch Behar: Ahead of the state Assembly elections, the Bengal government has removed Banshi Badan Barman from the post of Chairman of the Rajbanshi Bhasha Academy, appointing Harihar Das in his place. Das, a former BJP leader and close associate of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagen Roy (Ananta Maharaj), was informed of his appointment on Wednesday, sparking discussions in political circles.

Harihar Das previously served as BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha president and campaigned for BJP candidate Nishit Pramanik in the last Lok Sabha elections.

However, after the elections, he attended Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Ananta Maharaj in Cooch Behar. Soon after, the BJP removed him from his party post.

On Wednesday, the state government unexpectedly replaced Banshi Badan Barman, a leader of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Party and known Trinamool ally, with Harihar Das as the new chairman. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Harihar Das expressed gratitude for the role.

“I thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also extend my gratitude to the Rajbanshi community. My aim is to work for their welfare in the coming days,” he said.

Addressing claims of his ties with Ananta Maharaj, he stated: “Maharaj is an icon for the Kshatriya and Rajbanshi communities across India. I am engaged in social service and have no political affiliations at present.”

Trinamool Congress MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia welcomed the decision, saying: “The Chief Minister always makes well-thought-out decisions.”

BJP District President Abhijit Barman dismissed any political advantage for Trinamool, stating: “Harihar Das was removed from the BJP long ago. Trinamool will gain nothing by promoting

such people.”

Outgoing chairman Banshi Badan Barman downplayed the matter, saying: “I held two posts of Raj Banshi Bhasha Academy as well as Rajvanshi Vikas Parishad. Since one person cannot hold two, I was asked to step down. Nothing more to it.”